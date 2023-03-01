'Today' show gives update on Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie

Kotb's lengthy absence drew questions on social media from concerned viewers.

"Today" co-anchor Hoda Kotb has been absent from the set for more than a week because she's dealing with "a family health matter," the show explained Wednesday.

“As for Hoda, we know some of you are wondering how she’s doing,” co-anchor Craig Melvin said. “We can tell you that Hoda’s OK. She’s got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with.”

He did not offer additional details. Kotb had last appeared on the popular NBC morning show on Feb. 17, and the streak of unexplained absences drew questions on social media from concerned viewers.

Both @SavannahGuthrie and @HodaKotb are off today, with Savannah recovering from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. As for Hoda, she is okay and handling a family health matter. We’re sending our love to them both and can’t wait to see them in the studio soon 🧡 pic.twitter.com/EcfVV1zsac — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 1, 2023

"It has been an interesting morning for us," co-anchor Sheinelle Jones said at the end of the 8 o'clock hour Tuesday. "As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great, so she took a COVID test. It came back positive. So, of course as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up."

Melvin said Guthrie is still resting at home.

No expected return date for either Kotb or Guthrie has been shared, but Melvin said everyone at the show is looking forward to seeing them "back here at the desk very, very soon."