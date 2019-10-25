It’s all in the family… wait, wrong show but still the case for the new "Lizzie McGuire" series that will air on Disney+. That’s right, not only is the fan fav teen of the 2000s getting a new show as an adult, Lizzie’s parents and brother will be joining her too as she navigates adulthood in New York City.

Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will reprise their roles as Lizzie’s mom, Jo; her dad, Sam; and her little brother, Matt; respectively in the much-anticipated reboot that will be featured on the streaming service.

Disney had already announced in August that Hilary Duff is returning to play Lizzie in the sitcom that made the actress a star.

Disney+ launches on November 12.

The company announced the cast reunion for the new show on Thursday. Disney says in a statement that this week, they all reunited for the first time in 15 years for a read-through of the first episode.

Hilary Duff even noted the cast reunion on Instagram, posting a photo of the show family together again.

“We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces,” Ricky Strauss, Disney+ content and marketing president, said.

The new Lizzie McGuire show picks up as the title character is about to turn 30. She’s dealing with her dream job, dream guy, and of course, her 13-year-old cartoon alter-ego.

Hilary Duff attends the Disney+ press line at the 2019 D23 Expo on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

