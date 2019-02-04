PHOENIX — Tax day is coming and that means many of us are rushing to finish up our taxes.

But before you submit your return, make sure you're caught up on the current tax laws and possible scams so you're not duped out of your refund.

Here are a few important tips to remember:

The deadline is still April 15

No changes there. The clock is ticking, so you better get to work if you haven't filed your taxes yet.

You should still file your taxes, even if you can't pay now

IRS spokesperson David Tucker says even if you owe money and can't pay now, you should still meet the filing deadline and set up a payment plan.

Electronic filing is the best way to file taxes

"When you file electronically, the software can identify credits and deductions you may have missed," Tucker says.

He also added that the current tax laws are also added to the software, which is another benefit. Math errors are also eliminated when filing electronically.

Double check your account numbers

If you choose direct deposit for your refund, make sure your account numbers are correct. All of your personal information is worth verifying too.

Keep an eye out for phishing scams.

Brian Watson, Special Agent with the IRS, says the biggest thing the IRS is seeing this year is a big increase in phishing schemes. Watch out for unsolicited texts or emails coming from someone pretending to be the IRS.

Remember, the IRS will not contact you by phone or email, Watson added.

The IRS does make house calls

If the IRS needs to speak to you in person, an agent may visit your home. If an agent visits a person's home, Watson says the agent will present his or her badge or appropriate credential. They will also not immediately demand payment, he says.

Watch out for added dependents

If your tax preparer adds unknown dependents to your return, it is a scam, Watson says. If the preparer also bases his or her fee on a percentage of your refund, it is another red flag, Watson added.

If you encounter any IRS scams, send us an email to connect@12news.com.