PHOENIX — Thursday marked the start of the 2020 census.

The U.S. Census Bureau is required to count every person once and only once and we're all required to respond.

This year is bringing some new features, so here's what you need to know.

Why does it matter to Arizonans?

The census is important because it helps divide up a lot of federal money across the country. If everyone in Arizona accurately reports, the state stands to get about $20 billion in federal funding each year.

Arizona could also get another seat in Congress, as more people means more representation on Capitol Hill.

How do you respond?

Your "invitation" as the U.S. Census Bureau calls it, will arrive in the mail between March 12 and March 20.

For the first time, you can choose from three options to respond: online, by phone or by mail.

You want to fill out your response to include everyone who is or will be living with you on April 1, 2020.

What's asked?

The form asks for information about who's living with you and where you live. You'll also see questions like how you're related, age, sex, date of birth and information about race.

What's not asked?

Your citizenship status, your social security number, money or credit or bank information will not be asked by the U.S. Census Bureau or a census taker.

They also won't ask for anything on behalf of a political party.

Will someone show up at your door?

If you don't respond online, by phone or by mail, then yes, a census taker will come to your door. But. letters reminding you to respond will be sent out before that.

The U.S. Census Bureau says census takers will start going to households that haven’t' responded starting in mid-May.

For more information on the 2020 census, you can find it here.

