If you have an Amazon “Alexa-enabled” device, listen up. There are new concerns about the devices because not only are they recording your conversations, they’re storing them indefinitely.

According to a letter sent from Amazon to U.S. Senator Christopher Coons, it's up to the customer to go in and delete their voice recordings and transcripts.

Amazon says it stores this data in order to improve the performance of its voice assistants.

Customers can review, listen to and delete voice recordings using the "voice history" feature in the Alexa app, but there are exceptions.

Amazon wrote "when a customer subscribes to Amazon music unlimited...requests a car from Uber or Lyft, orders a pizza from Domino's...Amazon and/or the applicable skill developer obviously need to keep a record of the transaction."

Here’s how you can change the setting for voice recordings on your device.