The New York City Fire Department is responding to a report of a helicopter crash on the roof of a skyscraper in midtown Manhattan.

An alert from FDNY's Twitter page said that firefighters were on the scene at 787 7th Ave, after a helicopter crashed on top of the building. The building is located between 51st and 52nd street.

Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the crash. He said that the helicopter made an emergency landing on the building, but did not know why.

"There was a fire when the helicopter hit the roof," he said. "There may have been casualties on the helicopter."

The governor said that the fire department had distinguished the fire. An NYPD spokesman said that one person was injured. Governor Cuomo said that no injuries had been reported for people inside of the builing.

"If you are a New Yorker you have a level of PTSD from 9-11" Cuomo said.

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.