The Kilauea volcano continues to intensify and many fear an eruption is imminent.
As the lava flows advance across the Hawaiian island, many are in awe of the sheer power of the volcano.
With several fissures still posing a danger to many island residents, the sights of the phenomenon are incredible.
Some of the photos coming from Hawaii are stunning and leaving those who see them speechless.
Take a look below at some of the pictures from Getty Images.
