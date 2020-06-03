KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan officials say gunmen killed 32 people and wounded dozens more at a ceremony attended by prominent political leaders in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack on its website. Afghanistan's upstart IS affiliate has declared war on the country's minority Shiites.

Many of those at the ceremony were Shiites because it was commemorating the 1995 slaying of Abdul Ali Mazari, the leader of Afghanistan's ethnic Hazaras, who are mostly Shiite.

The Taliban said they were not involved in the attack, which came less than a week after the U.S. and the group signed an ambitious peace deal that lays out a path for the withdrawal of American forces from the country.

An injured man is carried into an ambulance after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, March 6, 2020. Gunmen in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul attacked a remembrance ceremony for a minority Shiite leader on Friday, wounding more than a dozen of people, officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

AP

