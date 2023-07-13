The Madison County Coroner's Office has identified the three people killed Wednesday in a bus crash on Interstate 70.

Example video title will go here for this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — The Madison County Coroner's Office shared the names of the three people killed on Wednesday morning in a Greyhound passenger bus crash on Interstate 70 in Highland, Illinois. More than a dozen others on board at the time of the crash also sustained serious injuries.

The bus was on its way from Indianapolis and St. Louis when it struck three commercial vehicles parked on the westbound I-70 exit ramp to the Silver Lake Rest Stop.

Three men from New Jersey, Arizona and Illinois were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the release from the county coroner.

An autopsy revealed 34-year-old Juan E. Vasquez-Rodriguez of Passaic, New Jersey, died after sustaining craniocerebral, thoracic and abdominal blunt force trauma in the crash.

Buford Paya, 71, of Supai, Arizona, died after sustaining head and thoracoabdominal blunt trauma.

Lastly, the coroner's office said 47-year-old Bradley D. Donovan of Springfield, Illinois, died after sustaining thoracoabdominal blunt trauma.

According to the coroner's office, the final cause of death for the three men will be released upon completion of routine toxicological testing for drugs and alcohol.

As of Thursday morning, the crash remained under investigation by Illinois State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB announced Wednesday it would provide an update on the crash investigation Thursday. The time of that briefing had not been announced as of publishing.