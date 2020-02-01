The Golden Globes will serve a plant-based menu for its 77th annual awards show. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Thursday that the awards show known as the “party of the year" will serve a meatless meal at Sunday's ceremony.

The organization wants the initiative to raise environmental awareness about food consumption and waste. HFPA president Lorenzo Soria says the Golden Globes could send a signal and “draw attention to the issue of climate change."

He says there was some initial push back about a menu change just two weeks before the show, but The Beverly Hilton “accepted the change completely."

The Golden Globes awards show airs on live on Jan. 5 NBC. Ricky Gervais will host. "Marriage Story," starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, leads the pack with six nominations for the ceremony. "The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood," "Joker" and "The Two Popes" also nabbed several nominations each.

Ellen DeGeneres will also be receiving a new TV special achievement award. The Carol Burnett Award — the small-screen version of the group's film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, is given annually to honor someone "who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen." The first Carol Burnett Award last year fittingly went to Burnett herself.

In a statement, association President Lorenzo Soria hailed DeGeneres as "a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit."