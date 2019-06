Actress, socialite and fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt has died at the age of 95. Her son, journalist Anderson Cooper, presented an obituary on CNN.

"Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman who loved life and lived it on her own terms," Cooper said. "What an extraordinary life. What an extraordinary mom. What an incredible woman."

Vanderbilt was born in New York City on Feb. 20, 1924 to Reginald Claypoole Vanderbilt and Gloria Mercedes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.