A video circulating on social media shows a girl licking a tongue depressor before placing it back in a jar with other tongue depressors at what appears to be a doctor's office.

The video is part of a disturbing trend in which people are licking food and objects before placing them back on shelves and posting the videos on social media.

The video at the doctor's office was posted to Facebook on Tuesday by a user who says the incident happened in Jacksonville. The video has since been taken down.

"Apparently people think licking things is funny," the Facebook post says. "However, licking medical equipment is going too far."

First Coast News reached out to a medical facility which some are claiming is where the video took place.

The facility told First Coast News they are working to confirm if it happened in their office.

Stay with First Coast News for more updates on this developing story.