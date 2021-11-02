Reports: Gina Carano fired from 'The Mandalorian' after social media backlash

A post Carano reportedly made Tuesday led to people calling for her firing following other controversial comments.

Actress Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune on the popular "Star Wars"-based Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," has been fired by Lucasfilm, according to multiple entertainment industry reports. The former mixed martial artist has come under fire in the past few months over some of her social media posts, with one particular post on Tuesday resulting in the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trending.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson told Deadline and other outlets. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano has been accused of mocking mask wearing during the coronavirus pandemic and of sharing misinformation about voter fraud, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

The post that appears to have led to the firing came Tuesday when, in a now-deleted post, Carano reportedly compared today's political climate to Nazi Germany, according to Variety and others. People on social media said they saw the comparison as anti-Semitic.

There was no immediate response by Carano on her social media channels Wednesday night.