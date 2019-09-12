With the release of the first "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" trailer, Sony Pictures has given fans a whole new generation of ghost fighting heroes to call on.

The debut trailer is set in the present day world of the Ghostbusters universe, and will be directly connected to the events of the first two "Ghostbusters" films. Director Jason Reitman has said in interviews that he "loves and respects" the 2016 "Ghostbusters" film starring Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiif and Melissa McCarthy, However, his film will largely ignore the 2016 remake and will build directly from where "Ghostbusters II," directed by his father, Ivan Reitman, ended.

The new film stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace. Coon plays single mom Carrie, who moves into a mansion in a small town owned by her late father, who she never knew.

It's heavily implied in the trailer that Dr. Egon Spengler, played by the late Harold Ramis in the two original films. Soon, strange tremors begin to plague the town, despite it not being located on any tectonic plates.

Callie's children, Trevor and Phoebue (Wolfhard and Grace) soon discover artifacts in the town used by the original Ghostbusters. The children will soon learn about their legacy, aided by their teacher played by Paul Rudd.

Alongside the star-studded cast will be some familiar faces. Original "Ghostbusters" star Sigourney Weaver confirmed that she and Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts would be appearing in the upcoming film, bringing some original characters back into the mix.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" will hit theaters Summer 2020. Watch the official trailer here: