ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Do you prefer reading the written word or watching a motion picture? America might enjoy the former.
A recent Gallup Poll found U.S. adults visited the library about 10.5 times -- on average -- in 2019, which was more often than they went to the movies or attended live sporting events.
Adults were asked what sort of leisure activities they participated in last year. Here's the question and some of the top responses:
About how many times in the past year, if any, did you do each of the following? How about -- [RANDOM ORDER]?
- Go to a library: 10.5 times
- Go to a movie at a movie theater: 5.3 times
- Attend a live sporting event: 4.7 times
- Attend a live music or theatrical event: 3.8 times
- Visit a national or historical park: 3.7 times
The poll is an update from a December 2001 survey, Gallup says, with little change in the overall rankings. However, from then until now, Americans reported fewer trips to the movies (down 1.3 average visits) and more visits to live music or theatrical events.
It's possible the advent of new technologies, such as streaming services, chipped away at the movies. Plus, Gallup says activities that cost money are visited or attended less frequently.
The library can be visited by everyone -- high and low income alike -- with services like free Wi-Fi, movie rentals, activities for children.
What other people are reading right now:
- AMBER Alert issued for missing South Florida baby
- Fivay High School teacher arrested, faces charge for having a gun on campus
- Americans evacuated as China reaches 6,000 cases, 132 deaths in viral outbreak
- Two satellites could collide over the US Wednesday night
- Florida teacher fired, accused of writing on toddler's belly
- Shaq broke down on TV while remembering Kobe Bryant
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter