Do you prefer reading the written word or watching a motion picture? America might enjoy the former.

A recent Gallup Poll found U.S. adults visited the library about 10.5 times -- on average -- in 2019, which was more often than they went to the movies or attended live sporting events.

Adults were asked what sort of leisure activities they participated in last year. Here's the question and some of the top responses:

About how many times in the past year, if any, did you do each of the following? How about -- [RANDOM ORDER]?

Go to a library: 10.5 times

Go to a movie at a movie theater: 5.3 times

Attend a live sporting event: 4.7 times

Attend a live music or theatrical event: 3.8 times

Visit a national or historical park: 3.7 times

The poll is an update from a December 2001 survey, Gallup says, with little change in the overall rankings. However, from then until now, Americans reported fewer trips to the movies (down 1.3 average visits) and more visits to live music or theatrical events.

It's possible the advent of new technologies, such as streaming services, chipped away at the movies. Plus, Gallup says activities that cost money are visited or attended less frequently.

The library can be visited by everyone -- high and low income alike -- with services like free Wi-Fi, movie rentals, activities for children.

