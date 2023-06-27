What stores will be open, closed on the Fourth of July

Shoppers looking for a place to stock up last-minute for their Independence Day festivities should have plenty of options this year.

WASHINGTON — If you're on the hunt for some last-minute hot dogs, American flag decorations or maybe a pool floatie or two for your Independence Day celebration, you're in luck. Most stores will keep their doors open on the Fourth of July, which falls on a Tuesday this year.

While some retailers plan to open with reduced hours, there are plenty of options for those who plan to shop on the holiday.

Here's a list of what is open and closed on July Fourth:

Which stores will be open on the Fourth of July?

Here are several of the major national retailers that will be open on July 4, either with regular or limited hours. As always, be sure to double check your local store hours.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Open regular hours

Albertsons: Open regular hours

Bass Pro Shops: Open regular hours

Best Buy: Open regular hours

Big Lots: Open regular hours

BJ's Wholesale: Open regular hours

Cabela's: Most stores will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but check local store's hours

CVS: Most stores will be open regular hours. Pharmacy hours may vary by location.

Dillard's: Stores will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food Lion: Open regular hours

Home Depot: Most stores open regular hours, but some may close early. Check local store's hours.

Kohl's: Open regular hours at most locations

Kroger: Store hours vary by location (This includes grocery stores under the Kroger umbrella, including QFC, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Gerbes and others)

Dollar General: Open regular hours, which vary by location

JCPenney: Open regular hours

Lowe's: Most stores will open at their regular time but close early. Check your local store.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: Open regular hours

Macys: Open regular hours

Petco: Open, but some locations may close early.

Publix: Open regular hours

Safeway: Open regular hours

Sam's Club: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members

Starbucks: Store hours vary by location, some locations may be closed

Target: Open regular hours

Trader Joe's: All stores will close at 5 p.m.

Walmart: Most locations open regular hours, but check local store

Whole Foods: Most locations will be open, but store hours will vary by location

What is closed on Independence Day?

Because the Fourth of July is a federal holiday, banks, post offices, other government offices and the stock market will all be closed.

Costco will close all stores on July 4.

What is closed on July 3, 2023? Is the post office open on July 3?

With the Fourth of July landing on a Tuesday this year, many are wondering whether stores will be open or closed on Monday as well. All stores should be open and the post office will be delivering mail on Monday, but will be closed on the Fourth of July.