The Fort Worth police officer who killed Atatiana Jefferson was arrested on a murder charge Monday, according to Tarrant County jail records. His bond has been set at $200,000.

Aaron Dean resigned Monday before he could be fired, said interim police Chief Ed Kraus earlier in the day.

Attorney Lee Merrritt tweeted Monday after the arrest that "it's a start...[but] accountability in Fort Worth is the long game."

Kraus said during a news conference Monday that he planned to terminate Dean, who was hired in April 2018, but the officer resigned before their planned meeting.

"He resigned before his opportunity to cooperate" with the investigation, the chief said.

City officials have asked for a third-party panel to assess the Fort Worth Police Department, said Mayor Betsy Price.

"There's nothing that can justify what happened on Saturday morning. Nothing," she said.

Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed in her own home by a Fort Worth police officer early Saturday morning.

The mayor also said the Police Department should not have released an image of a firearm found inside Jefferson's home. Police officials said the gun was found in a bedroom in the home but did not say whether it was related to the shooting.

"The gun was irrelevant," Price said Monday.

Police and city officials hosted the news conference just hours after civil rights attorney Lee Merritt and Jefferson's family called for an independent investigation.

Price said city officials have requested the Federal Bureau of Investigation to look into the shooting and determine whether Dean committed civil rights violations.

The mayor also said police leadership had requested assistance from the Texas Rangers, who declined to assist.

Jefferson was shot through a window in her home after 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Allen Avenue.

A neighbor called the non-emergency line to request a welfare check at the house. The front door was open, but a screen door was closed at the house.

Merritt said the family had left the doors open because it was one of the first nice evenings of the fall season. Jefferson had moved into the home to help care for her ailing mother.

She was playing Call of Duty with her 8-year-old nephew, Zion.

Zion was in the room when Jefferson was killed and saw his aunt fall to the ground, Merritt said.

Responding officers parked around the corner and did not knock before Dean started walking around the outside of the home, police officials confirmed Monday.

Aaron Dean was sworn in April 2018 to the Fort Worth Police Department. He resigned Monday before he could be fired, police officials said.

Dean's body-camera footage shows the officer stop at the front door and then walk around the side of the home, through a gate and into the backyard. He fired once into a window, striking Jefferson.

Jefferson, 28, died at the scene.

Merritt questioned the police response to what had been a welfare request made to a non-emergency line.

He said believed officers reacted differently because they were in a predominantly black neighborhood than they would've had they gone to a white neighborhood.

"This is a patter for that department," Merritt said. "It seems common when dealing with people of African-American descent."

Dean has no prior law enforcement experience in Texas, state records show. He attended the University of Texas at Arlington.

