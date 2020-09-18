'Forrest Gump' author Winston Groom has died at 77

Groom's novel was made into the six-Oscar winning 1994 movie that became a soaring pop cultural phenomenon.

FAIRHOPE, Alabama — Winston Groom, whose novel “Forrest Gump” was made into a six-Oscar winning 1994 movie that became a soaring pop cultural phenomenon, has died at age 77.

Mayor Karin Wilson of Fairhope, Alabama, said in a message posted on social media that Groom had died in that south Alabama town. The death was confirmed by a local funeral home, which said arrangements were pending.

“It is with great sadness that I share the passing of our dear friend Winston Groom," Wilson wrote on Facebook, adding her community had “lost an iconic author."

“Forrest Gump” was the improbable tale of a slow-witted man who was a participant or witness to key points of 20th Century history — from Alabama segregationist Gov. George Wallace's “stand at the schoolhouse door," to meetings with presidents. Stars including Tom Hanks gained in popularity through the acclaim the movie and their performances received.

Groom was a 1965 graduate of the University of Alabama, according to the university, which said it was saddened by the passing of what it called a “legend."

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey also issued a statement that Groom will forever be remembered for his classic work.