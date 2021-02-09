Former U.S.-Afghan interpreter now a refugee in Arizona after escaping the Taliban

"Eddie" walked shoulder to shoulder with U.S. Special Forces for nearly six years to defeat the terror in his home country. Now he's in Phoenix after the withdrawal.

PHOENIX — The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has scattered Afghans fleeing for their lives across the world. Tens of thousands have evacuated following the end of the United States' longest war and many of them like "Eddie" helped the U.S military for years as an interpreter.

“I did my best to save American lives. I walked with special forces shoulder by shoulder. I make sacrifices and lost many friends both American and Afghan,” said interpreter Eddie from his new apartment in Phoenix.

Eddie worked alongside U.S. special forces for nearly six years striving to rid his home country of terrorists like ISIS and the Taliban. The horror of the 20-year war is firmly imprinted in his mind and body.

"I call them mercenaries," said Eddie. "They beheaded a 10-year-old kid."

In his six years of service, Eddie suffered multiple injuries both physical and mental. He said he now struggles with PTSD.

As American forces began to scale back last year, Eddie realized his life would be in danger, so he and his wife applied for their Special Immigrant Visa (SIV).

He said members of the Taliban even came to his brother's house looking for him.

“They knocked on the door and were asking about me, 'Where is the infidel?'"

Eddie's sister and her husband live in Phoenix, which brought his family to Arizona. He said the International Rescue Committee set him up with an apartment and he was eagerly ready to start working.

"Once I get my permit for a job I hope to get treatment for my injuries," said Eddie. "It's a dream for me to get a job with the National Guard, so I can continue to serve."

As he and his wife settle into their new home in Phoenix, Eddie hopes to one day return to his home country of Afghanistan free of terror.

“I hope one day we can go back. I could take my American friends as a tourist, and we can walk freely everywhere. No terrorism,” said Eddie.

