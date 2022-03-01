Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy; technology was used in 40 Valley locations

The 37-year-old was found guilty on 2 counts of wire fraud and 2 counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on Monday after seven days of deliberation.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A jury found fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud for turning her blood-testing startup Theranos into a sophisticated sham — one that duped billionaires and other unwitting investors into backing a seemingly revolutionary company whose medical technology never worked as Holmes promised.

Theranos rolled out its faulty technology to 40 Walgreens stores across the Valley on the Sun in 2013. Three years, and untold numbers of faulty tests later, they were all shut down.

Holmes, 37, was found guilty on 2 counts of wire fraud and 2 counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on Monday after seven days of deliberation.

A jury found her not guilty of four other felony charges. On the three remaining charges, the jury was deadlocked.

She now faces up to 20 years in prison for each guilty count, although legal experts say she is unlikely to receive anything close to the full sentence.

Holmes was present at Monday's hearing to review both notes from the jury. Following jurors' afternoon exit from the courtroom, she appeared to be bowing her head.

During the trial, a number of Arizona patients who used Theranos for blood tests testified about their faulty results. One received test results that showed she had HIV, even though she did not.

Another woman who found she was pregnant was told her lab results showed she was headed for a miscarriage. She later gave birth to a healthy baby.

Arizona doctors also testified about their concerns with Theranos tests and the radically different results they would get from day to day on the same patient, testing for everything from cancer to heart conditions.

After starting Theranos in 2003 as a 19-year-old college dropout, Holmes began working on a technology that she repeatedly promised would be able to scan for hundreds of health issues with just a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick. Conventional methods requires a needle inserted into a person's vein to draw a vial of blood for each test, which must then be carried out at large laboratories.

Holmes believed she could provide more humane, convenient and cheaper blood tests with “mini-labs” in Walgreens and Safeway stores across the U.S., using a small testing device dubbed “Edison” in homage to the famous inventor.

The concept proved to be compelling. Theranos raised more than $900 million from a long list of elite investors, including savvy billionaires such as media mogul Rupert Murdoch and software magnate Larry Ellison.

In 2015, Holmes and Theranos pushed for an Arizona bill that would allow patients to order any laboratory test without a doctor's order. That law passed almost unanimously and Governor Doug Ducey signed the bill with Holmes standing behind him.

But most people didn’t know that the Theranos blood-testing technology kept producing misleading results that led the company to secretly rely on conventional blood testing. Evidence presented at the trial also showed Holmes lied about purported deals that Theranos had reached with big drug companies such as Pfizer and the U.S. military.

In 2015, a series of explosive articles in The Wall Street Journal and a regulatory audit of Theranos’ lab uncovered potentially dangerous flaws in the company’s technology, leading to the company's eventual collapse.

