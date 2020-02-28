PHOENIX — Former Phoenix-area Sheriff Joe Arpaio lost a bid to erase his criminal conviction for disobeying a 2011 court order.

But he still claimed victory Thursday after an appeal's court said the verdict no longer has any legal consequence because of President Donald Trump's pardon.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals explained Arpaio was pardoned before he could be sentenced and that the final judgment in the case ended up dismissing the contempt charge.

Gabriel “Jack" Chin, a professor at the University of California, Davis School of Law, agreed that although Arpaio did not get the district court's findings vacated, he still won his case.

