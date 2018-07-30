Footprints, drops of water and a stack of electronics led to the arrest of more alleged looters taking advantage of Carr Fire evacuations, deputies said Sunday.

Shasta County Sheriff's Sgt. Kyle Wallace said it all started about 1:30 p.m., when a homeowner on the 11000 block of evacuated Quartz Hill Road flagged down a Chico police officer who was doing patrol in the area.

Wallace said the man told the officer he was gone for about an hour and came back to find fresh footprints and drops of water in his house.

When other law enforcement officers responded, they noticed a door that looked like it had been forced open at a home on nearby McLeod Road, Wallace said.

The officers checked it out and found some electronics "stacked and staged" in front of the home, and it didn't appear to be the work of an evacuating homeowner, Wallace said.

They went to a nearby house on McLeod "because it was known from criminal activities in the past," Wallace said.

There, they found Redding residents 19-year-old Jack Fannin, 25-year-old Jade Ball and evidence that tied them to the burglary, Wallace said.

Wallace said Fannin told an officer the two of them went into three homes between Saturday night and Sunday looking for water.

Both were arrested on suspicion of looting an evacuated area, being in a disaster area and conspiracy to commit a felony.

