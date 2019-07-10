More than 1 million folding knives are being recalled because they may not lock properly, causing the user to be cut. At least six people have been injured.

Harbor Freight Tools is recalling 1.1 million Gordon Folding Knives, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. They were sold at Harbor Freight stores and online between 2008 and 2019 for about $5.

The company says the locking mechanism can fail to engage when the blade is extended, thereby posing a laceration hazard. There have been seven reports of this happening, with six people suffering laceration injuries. Four of them needed medical attention.

The knives are stainless steel with black metal on the handle and five cutouts on each side. The knife is about 3-inches long. It also has a silver-colored metal belt clip on the back of the handle. The words "China" and "Stainless Steel" are printed on the blade.

People who own these should stop using them immediately and return them to Harbor Freight Tools for a gift card worth $5 plus tax.

Anyone needing more information can call Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email the company at recall@harborfreight.com.