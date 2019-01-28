At least five police officers have been shot in Houston, according to the Houston Police Department Watch Command.

The suspect is down, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner, but it is still an active scene. HPD Watch Command confirmed there are two more suspects inside the house where police were reportedly serving a warrant, according to local station KHOU.

The incident was first confirmed by Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who reported several officers shot.

"Please pray for officers," he tweeted.

The wounded officers are being rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital, authorities confirmed. One of the injured officers is being taken by helicopter, while the others were taken by ambulance, according to Houston Police Officer's Union.

Some streets in the Medical Center are being closed to allow emergency crews to get through. ATF special agents are assisting on the scene.

Drivers are also being asked to yield for emergency vehicles.

The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood in the 7800 block of Harding, just a few blocks away from a high school. It's still unclear what led to the shooting or the condition of the officers.

This is a developing news story, check back here for more updates.