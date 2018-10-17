PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD -- The plane carrying First Lady Melania Trump had to make an unexpected landing back at Andrews AFB after what's being described as a "mechanical issue," NBC reports.
According to NBC, a few minutes after takeoff, members of the press poll saw a thin haze of smoke and smelled something burning.
The press were brought wet towels and were told to hold them over faces if the smell become too strong, NBC reports. A few minutes later, NBC reported that Trump's plane diverted back to Andrews AFB
There is no word on the cause for the mechanical issue but a spokeswoman for Trump said she and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar are fine and have boarded a second plane.
NBC reporter Monica Alba tweeted this picture and said the First Lady will continue her trip to Philadelphia to visit Thomas Jefferson University Hospital patients.