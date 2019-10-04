Astronomers on Wednesday are expected to reveal images that could show the world, for the first time, what a black hole looks like.

"Have you heard that something is brewing on April 10th? It's no joke!" reads a tweet by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT).

The EHT is an international collaboration of radio telescopes looking at two black holes -- one at the center of our Milky Way galaxy and one at the center of the galaxy M87.

A black hole is a region of space that is so dense, with such a strong gravitational pull, nothing can escape it. Light cannot even escape it, which makes the thought of being able to "see" it for the first time intriguing.

“My guess is EHT will produce an image of the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy and also an image of one at the center of the nearby galaxy M87," Dong Lai, an astronomy professor at Cornell University, said in a statement. "More precisely, these are images of radiating hot gas orbiting very close to the black hole. The strong gravity — the ‘event horizon’ — of black holes creates a dark shadow with a distinct shape where no light can be seen."

The collaboration involves linking radio telescopes around the world to create a worldwide interferometer.

"Interferometers are investigative tools used in many fields of science and engineering. They are called interferometers because they work by merging two or more sources of light to create an interference pattern, which can be measured and analyzed," according to the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory.

Here is a video going into more detail about how it works.

The announcement will be made at 9 a.m. EDT.