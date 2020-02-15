LOS ANGELES — Harrison Ford confirmed that a highly-anticipated fifth "Indiana Jones" movie is on the way. He said he officially starts filming in a few months.

The 77-year-old actor who has played iconic characters in the "Star Wars" and Indiana Jones franchises dropped the nugget of information during an interview with CBS for its Sunday Morning show that's set to air on Feb. 16.

When Ford was asked about the challenges of returning to previous roles, he joked, "Trying not to look funny running around in tight pants and high boots."

"I'll try and give you a more appropriate answer," he added. "Considering that I'm going to start doing Indiana Jones in about two months."

In a separate interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, Ford said he could deny that the movie isn't happening while promoting his newest movie, Call of the Wild.

The first three films in the Indiana Jones franchise -- Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981), Temple Of Doom (1984) and The Last Crusade (1989) – are well-loved classic films. The fourth movie, Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull (2008) wasn't as well received by fans.

"I'm always delighted to come back to these characters. If we have the opportunity to make another, it's because people have enjoyed them," Ford said during his CBS interview. "I feel obliged to make sure our ambitions are as ambitious as they were when we started."

He added he has a sense of responsibility to his customers.

An official release date and title for "Indiana Jones 5" hasn't been announced yet.

