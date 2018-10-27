WASHINGTON — The fiance of slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi says she declined President Donald Trump's invitation to the White House, explaining she believed the sentiment as one aimed at influencing public opinion in favor.

Hatice Cengiz talked about her fiance in-depth with Haberturk, a Turkish media organization, marking her first televised interview since Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Turkey.

Trump said he wanted to invite Cengiz to the White House amid intensifying speculation that Khashoggi had been tortured, murdered and dismembered inside the consulate by Saudi officials.

"Trump invited me to the United States but I perceived it as a statement to win public favor," Cengiz told Haberturk, according to a translation of the interview.

Cengiz broke down multiple times during the interview but made it a point that those responsible for her fiance's death should be held accountable.

"I demand that all those involved in this savagery from the highest to the lowest levels are punished and brought to justice," she said.

Saudi officials offered a barrage of conflicting explanations over what happened to Khashoggi since he walked into the consulate on Oct. 2 to handle some paperwork for his upcoming marriage.

Cengiz was waiting for him outside, but Khashoggi never left.

The Saudi government and royal family all contended Khashoggi must have gone missing after leaving the diplomatic facility. It wasn't until two weeks after his disappearance that Saudi officials acknowledged he'd been killed inside the consulate during an interrogation gone wrong.

Still unknown is what role Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman played in his death. Khashoggi, who lived in the Maryland area, was a vocal critic of the prince and Saudi government.

Trump has said Khashoggi's killing was the "worst cover-up ever" and said he wasn't satisfied with Saudi Arabia's explanation over what happened.

Trump also has said it was possible the crown prince was not aware of the events that led to Khashoggi's death.

Cengiz said it was unlikely that she'd go to Saudi Arabia for a funeral if his body was recovered. The whereabouts of Khashoggi's remains are unkown.