CHICAGO — A FedEx worker was found dead outside in a western Illinois city that has been experiencing record low temperatures, and authorities are investigating if the extreme cold played a factor in his death.

Police said a colleague found the body of 69-year-old William L. Murphy between two semitrailers at the delivery company's East Moline facility Thursday morning, when Moline hit a record low of minus 33 degrees.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Murphy's death "appears to be medical or natural" and that an autopsy scheduled for Monday will determine if the frigid temperature played a role.

FedEx Corp. said in a statement that the company is saddened and working with local authorities as they investigate.