Federal deadline for Real ID pushed back to May 2023

The Department of Homeland Security is extending the deadline for the Real I.D. for another 19 months to 2023 because of the pandemic.

PHOENIX — If you still haven’t obtained your REAL ID, you’re in luck.

The Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline 19 more months to May 3, 2023 because of the pandemic.

The Arizona Travel ID is the REAL ID-compliant credential issued by the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division. It can be used for gaining clearance at federal TSA airport checkpoints and other restricted federally secured facilities.

DHS said the extension was a result of pandemic and the restrictions it imposed on states’ ability to issue REAL-ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards, with many driver’s licensing agencies still operating at limited capacity.

So far 1.2 million Arizonans have obtained their REAL-ID, according to Doug Pacey, spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Transportation, but many have yet to get theirs, that’s why they are urging everyone not to wait until the new deadline.

“It’s the same [process] that you do at an MVD or an authorized third party to get it, but you do have to provide a little bit more information, a little bit more verification about yourself,” said Pacey.

Congress passed the REAL-ID Act in 2005 following the 911 terror attacks. The goal is to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and id cards.

DHS says only 43% of all driver licenses and identification cards are compliant.

“You know we encourage you to go get it if you have a driver license renewal coming up or you’re turning 21 and your license changes, or you change your address, change your name, things like that,” said Pacey.

What does this mean for Arizonans?

Beginning May 3, 2023, the federal REAL ID Act will require anyone passing through TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights to use a credential, such as the Arizona Travel ID or a passport, that requires more documentation than a standard driver license.

Are Travel IDs still available?

Yes. To get your Travel ID, set up an appointment at AZMVDNow.gov .

What do I need to get a REAL-ID?

Travel ID applicants must show proof of their identity, proof of Arizona residency and provide their Social Security Number.

For a full list of credentials and documents that meet these requirements, visit azdot.gov/TravelID .

Who needs a REAL-ID?

Every traveler 18-years or older flying domestically will be required to have a travel identification with a gold star in the top right corner.

Is there a cost to obtain a REAL-ID?

For Arizonans, the fee to get a travel identification card is $25.

The ID will be mailed, and you can expect it to arrive in 10 to 15 days.

How is the Travel ID different?

Arizona is one of 37 states offering residents a choice in their driver license credential: the federally-compliant Travel ID or the non-Travel ID Arizona driver license, which is not federally compliant and will not allow an individual to pass through TSA after May 3, 2023. Arizona law requires that MVD provide customers with this choice.