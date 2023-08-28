Father of Arizona state senator recovering from deadly plane crash

Arizona state Sen. J.D. Mesnard says his father sustained critical injuries earlier this month after surviving a plane crash in Georgia.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Arizona state Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, said his father has undergone extensive medical treatments after surviving a plane crash earlier this month in Georgia.

Daniel Mesnard, 67, and Timothy Fisher, 69, were both ejected from a plane after it crashed on Aug. 1 in Washington County, according to WMAZ News.

Officials in Georgia said the plane was "totally destroyed" after crashing into a marsh. Fisher later died from his injuries.

J.D. Mesnard, who has served in the Arizona Legislature for several years, recently put out a statement on the crash, saying that his father had to spend a couple of weeks in the ICU and has been transferred to a rehab facility in Atlanta.

"I really appreciate the ongoing prayers for my dad’s recovery in the long road ahead," Mesnard wrote in his statement. "His life will be very different moving forward, but I am so grateful for that life."

The senator said the Federal Aviation Administration's investigation into the crash has been stalled because Mesnard's family is expected to transport the plane wreckage to an FAA hanger.

All, my family is facing a devastating situation ATM. In short, my dad miraculously survived a plane crash but was critically injured & we need help RE the plane. Pls see my statement about it on this GoFundMe page & help share it. Grateful for any help. https://t.co/CMGLOhWgAM — J.D. Mesnard (@JDMesnard) August 28, 2023

