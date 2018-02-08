Facebook is the latest big tech company to offer up new ways to curb our addiction to their products. On Wednesday, the social network launched a suite of tools to help people better manage time on Facebook and on its Instagram app.

The new tools include an activity dashboard that shows you how much time you spend on the apps each day and over the course of one week, a way to set a daily reminder not to exceed a certain amount of time, and a new way to limit distracting notifications that you get throughout the day.

The problem Facebook is trying to address is widespread. We’re all pretty much addicted to our smartphone screens and often feel powerless to do anything about it. Of the more than 2.5 billion people who use at least one of Facebook’s apps, three quarters of them check the social network every day, according to a recent report from Pew Research Center. And “screenagers” are on social apps even more often, with nearly half of 13 to 18-year-olds telling Pew in a separate report that they check in “almost constantly.”

Those kinds of statistics, especially among teens, fuel concerns that extended screen time could be linked to ADHD, sleep deprivation and depression.

You'll have to wait

Just one percent of Facebook and Instagram users will gain access to these new features right away; it rolls out slowly to the rest of us over the next few weeks. Facebook admitted that these tools are — at least in part —in response to the outcry over tech addiction among adults and teens.

“Our hope is that these tools give people more control over the time they spend on our platforms and also foster conversations between parents and teens about the online habits that are right for them,” Ameet Ranadive, product management director at Instagram said in a statement.

Facebook is the latest company to offer tools to prevent tech overload. In its upcoming iOS 12 release, Apple is adding a new tool called Screen Time that shows you exactly how much time you’re spending on your smartphone, and what you’re doing while using it. The feature allows you to set time limits for specific apps and will tell you when you’ve reached your limit, a lot like what Facebook is launching today.

TESTING THEM WITH MY TEEN

I was able to beta-test an early version with my 17-year old daughter, Jeneva. She’s a big Instagrammer (she says Facebook is only for grandparents now...) so we were both cringing before we took a look at her statistics for the very first time.

To access the tools on Instagram, go to your Settings then tap “Your Activity,” From there, you’ll see a dashboard showing your average time for that app on that device. (For Facebook, start at your settings and then go to “Your Time on Facebook.”)

“I honestly thought that I spend a lot more time on Instagram than I do,” Jeneva said the first time we checked. “I’m pretty surprised, in a good way.”

I was too. According to Instagram’s new tool, Jeneva spent just under one hour per day on Instagram the first week we tried it out and was already down to less than 45 minutes per day the second week. She says just being aware of the time helped her cut back right away.

“I thought I spent two or three hours a day on [Instagram],” she told me, “mainly because those are the statistics you always hear about [teens] and because you and dad bug me about it so much.” Jeneva admits that she splits her online time pretty evenly between Instagram, Snapchat, and Netflix.

We have set rules and boundaries in our house: No devices at dinner, a requirement to pay attention to each other and take time to talk and go outside.

According to Jeneva, having a tech tool remind her when enough's-enough is better than a nagging parent. And she thinks social media sites need more management tools like these. Self-policing, and just making people aware of how much time they’re spending lost down the social media rabbit hole, seems to be a good first step.

HOW MUCH SCREEN TIME IS TOO MUCH?

Along with the check-when-you-want activity stats, Facebook added a couple of other features that will help all of its us manage our time a bit more wisely too. Both Facebook and Instagram now let you set time limits that will alert you whenever you reach a certain threshold -- one hour per day, for example. A notification will let you know when you’ve hit your limit, and even though you can mute or just totally ignore it, it’s a great tool for self-checking your own social network addiction.

Could Facebook do anything better, I ask my daughter?

“I would like it to be more upfront, like right when you open your app versus having to go settings and activity," she says. “I really think it’s good to make you aware of how time you’re spending on social media and I definitely think [tech companies] are responsible for helping us manage them, and making sure it’s used in a healthy way."

