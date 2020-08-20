Everything coming and leaving Netflix in September 2020

Netflix's September lineup includes the debut of a new movie starring Millie Bobby Brown, four comedy specials and all 6 seasons of the sitcom 'Sister, Sister.'

WASHINGTON — Netflix has released its full list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in September, offering customers more ways to fill free time they may have from canceled plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There's a lot of original content coming to the streaming service. Four new comedy specials featuring stand-up comedian, actor and “Last Comic Standing” winner Felipe Esparza, multi-award-winning comedian Michael McIntyre, Michelle Buteau, and Brazilian comedian Afonso Padilha.

Netflix is adding 13 new documentaries featuring profiles of legendary coaches, the youngest person in the world to undergo cryo-preservation, the 1986 Challenger space shuttle disaster and more.

New original movies include "The Devil All The Time," "Enola Holmes," featuring "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown, "Freaks – You're One of Us" and "The Paramedic."

Additional non-original content available for streaming pleasure includes the three "Back to the Future" films, "Magic Mike," all six seasons of the show "Sister, Sister," "Pineapple Express" and the final season of NBC's show "The Good Place."

However, fans need to say goodbye to shows and movies too. The three "Jurassic Park" movies, "Dear John," "Schindler's List" (which was added to Netflix in July) and all seven seasons of "Once Upon A Time" will be removed by the end of the month.

Netflix said it has more than 193 million subscribers in over 190 countries.

You can see a full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in September below.

Here's a sneak peek at (some of) what's coming to Netflix (in the US) this September pic.twitter.com/TerG5cRk08 — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) August 19, 2020

Coming to Netflix in Sept. 2020

September 1

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Glory

Grease

La Partita / The Match -- NETFLIX FILM

Magic Mike

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Muppets

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

September 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Love, Guaranteed -- NETFLIX FILM

Young Wallander -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 4

Away -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I'm Thinking of Ending Things -- NETFLIX FILM

The Lost Okoroshi

Hilary Swank and Josh Charles star in Away, an epic story of love and sacrifice from the visionary who brought you Friday Night Lights and Parenthood. pic.twitter.com/HJN1kzhXM9 — Netflix (@netflix) August 10, 2020

September 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Record of Youth -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 8

September 9

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give -- NETFLIX FILM

Get Organized with The Home Edit -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Línea: Shadow of Narco -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mignonnes / Cuties -- NETFLIX FILM

The Social Dilemma -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen -- NETFLIX FILM

The Gift: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greenleaf: Season 5

September 11

The Duchess -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Family Business: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted -- NETFLIX FILM

September 15

America's Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Michael McIntyre: Showman -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Universe: Season 2

September 16

Baby: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Challenger: The Final Flight -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Devil All The Time -- NETFLIX FILM

MeatEater: Season 9 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Paramedic -- NETFLIX FILM

Signs: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sing On! -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen, Mia Wasikowska, and Robert Pattinson star in The Devil All The Time.



September 16. pic.twitter.com/eq3scj7JB7 — Netflix (@netflix) August 13, 2020

September 17

Dragon’s Dogma -- NETFLIX ANIME

The Last Word -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 18

American Barbecue Showdown -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Ratched -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 21

A Love Song for Latasha -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 22

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 23

Who is she?! 🔎 Millie Bobby Brown is ENOLA HOLMES, only on Netflix 23 September. pic.twitter.com/bBzTO5MgjK — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 18, 2020

September 24

The Chef Show: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 25

A Perfect Crime -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Country-Ish- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sneakerheads -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 26

The Good Place: Season 4

September 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained

September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

September 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Leaving Netflix in Sept. 2020

September 4

Christopher Robin

September 5

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

September 8

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

September 10

The Forgotten

September 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1

September 15

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

September 16

The Witch

September 17

Train to Busan

September 20

Sarah's Key

September 21

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

September 22

20 Feet From Stardom

September 26

The Grandmaster

September 28

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

September 30

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight's Tale

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler's List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil's Advocate

The Social Network