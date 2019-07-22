50 Attorneys General have secured a settlement with Equifax. The company will pay up to $600 million to settle with the Federal Trade Commission and others over a 2017 data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other private information of nearly 150 million people. The agreement with the FTC is the largest data breach settlement in history.

The proposed settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will provide up to $425 million in monetary relief to consumers, a $100 million civil money penalty, and other relief. The bureau coordinated its investigation with the Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general from across the U.S.

On September 7, 2017, Equifax, one of the largest consumer reporting agencies in the world, announced a data breach affecting more than 147 million consumers, or almost half of the U.S. population. The information breached included social security numbers, names, dates of birth, addresses and credit card numbers.

In addition to the monetary relief, Equifax will offer affected customers 10 years of extended credit monitoring services, and has agreed to take steps to strengthen its security practices.

Consumers who are eligible for redress will be required to submit claims online or by mail. Paper claims forms can also be requested over the phone.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.