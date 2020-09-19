Envelope addressed to White House contained ricin, source says

The official says the envelope was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Federal officials have intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin.

That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday.

The official says the envelope was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump.

The official says that a preliminary investigation indicates it tested positive for ricin, a poison found naturally in castor beans.