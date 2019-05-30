The U.S. Department of Energy announced its approval to expand the Freeport LNG Terminal in a press release Tuesday, which it estimated will support up to 3,000 engineering jobs.

But that wasn’t the most interesting part of the announcement.

In the release, the energy department referred to natural gas as “freedom gas” and “molecules of U.S. freedom.” The terms were used by U.S. Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes and Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg respectively.

Many were taken back by the colorful terminology, including 2020 presidential hopeful and Washington Governor Jay Inslee, who recalled a similar choice of words for something else.

“Remember freedom fries?” he tweeted.

The department said that the U.S. LNG export is set to double by the end of 2020.