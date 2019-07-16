LOS ANGELES — "The Masked Singer" judge Ken Jeong and "The Good Place" star D'Arcy Carden are announced top-category contenders at the Television Academy in Los Angeles. They were accompanied by TV academy chair and CEO Frank Scherma and academy president and COO Maury McIntyre.

The announcements were streamed live at Emmys.com as well as on the Academy's Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts at 11:30 a.m EDT/ 8:30 a.m. PDT

The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 on Fox, with the host yet to be announced.

Here are the full list of nominees (Keep refreshing as they're updated):

Comedy Series

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Good Place"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Russian Doll"

"Schitt's Creek"

"Veep"

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series or Movie

Anthony Anderson, "Blackish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series or Movie

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Stephen Root, "Barry"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tony Hale, "Veep"

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, "Barry"

Sian Clifford, "Fleabag"

Olivia Coleman, "Fleabag"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon, "Saturday Night Live"

Robert de Niro, "Saturday Night Live"

John Mulaney, "Saturday Night Live"

Adam Sandler, "Saturday Night Live"

Luke Kirby, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Rufus Sewell, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Peter MacNicol, "Veep"

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, "Fleabag"

Kristen Scott Tomas, "Fleabag"

Sandra Oh, "Saturday Night Live"

Emma Thomspon, "Saturday Night Live"

Maya Rudolph, "The Good Place"

Jane Lynch, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Directing for a Comedy Series

"Barry" ("The Audition"), directed by Alec Berg

"Barry" (ronny/lily"), directed by Bill Hader

"Fleabag" ("Episode 1), directed by Harry Bradbeer

"The Big Bang Theory" ("The Stockholm Syndrome"), directed by Mark Cendrowski

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" ("All Alone"), directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" ("We're Going to the Catskills!"), directed by Daniel Palladino

Outsanding Writing for a Comedy Series

"Barry" (ronny/lily"), written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader

"Fleabag" ("Episode 1"), written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

"Pen15" ("Anna Ishii-Peters"), written by Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle

"Russian Doll" ("A Warm Body"), written by Allison Silverman

"Russian Doll" ("Nothing in this World is Easy"), written by Lesyle Headland, Natasha Lynone and Amy Poehler

"The Good Place" ("Janet(s)") written by Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan

"Veep" ("Veep"), written by David Mandel

Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"Bodyguard"

"Game of Thrones"

"Killing Eve"

"Ozark"

"Pose"

"Succesion"

"This is Us"

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

"Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us"

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"

Jode Comer, "Killing Eve"

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Mandy Moore, "This is Us"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"

Alfie Allen, "Game of Thrones"

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, "Game of Thrones"

Peter Dinklange, "Game of Thrones"

Michael Kelly "House of Cards"

Chris Sullivan, "This is Us"

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"

Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"

Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"

Gwendoline Christie, "Game of Thrones"

Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael McKean, "Better Call Saul"

Glynn Turman, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Kumail Nanjiani, "The Twilight Zone"

Michael Angarano, "This is Us"

Ron Cephas Jones, "This is Us"

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story, Apocalypse"

Carice van Houten, "Game of Thrones"

Cicely Tyson, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Laverne Cox, "Orange is the New Black"

Cherry Jones, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Phylicia Rashad, "This is Us"

Oustanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

"So You Think You Can Dance," Travis Wall

"So You Think You Can Dance," Luther Brown

"World of Dance," Tessandra Chavez

"World of Dance," Melvin "Timtim" Rogador

"World of Dance," Suresh Mukund

"World of Dance," Karen Forcano and Ricardo Vega

Directing for a Drama Series

"Game of Thrones," ("The Iron Throne"), directed by David Bennioff and D.B. Weiss

"Game of Thrones," ("The Last of the Starks"), directed by David Nutter

"Game of Thrones," ("The Long Night"), directed by Miguel Sapochnik

"Killing Eve," (Desperate Times), directed by Lisa Brühlmann

"Ozark," ("Reparations"), directed by Jason Bateman

"Succesion," ("Celebration"), directed by Adam McKay

"The Handmaid's Tale," ("Holly"), directed by Daina Reid

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

"A Very English Scandal," directed by Stephen Frears

"Chernobyl," directed by Johan Renck

"Escape at Dannemora," directed by Ben Stiller

"Fosse/Verdon," ("Glory"), directed by Jessica Yu

"Fosse/Verdon," (Who's Got the Pain"), directed by Thomas Kail

"When They See Us," directed by Ava DuVernay

Directing for a Reality Program

"American Ninja Warrior" ("Minneapolis City Qualifiers"), directed by Patrick McManus

"Queer Eye" (Black Girl Magic), directed by Hisham Abed

"Rupaul's Drag Race" ("Whatcha Unpackin?") directed by Nick Murray

"Shark Tank" ("Episode 1002), directed by Ken Fuchs

"The Amazing Race" ("Who Wants a Rolex?") directed by Bertam van Munster

Directing for a Variety Series

"Documentary Now!" (Waiting for the Artist) directed by Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas

"Drunk History" ("Are You Afraid of the Drunk?") directed by Derek Waters

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" ("Physics") directed by Paul Pennolino

"Saturday Night Live" ("Host: Adam Sandler) directed by Don Roy King

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" ("Live Midterm Election Show") directed by Jim Hoskinson

"Who is America?" ("Episode 102), directed by Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel gray Longino and Dan Mazer

Directing for a Variety Special

"Carpool Karaoke: When Corden met McCartney Live from Liverpool" directed by Ben Winston

"Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce" directed by Beyonce Knowled-Carter and Ed Burke

"Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lea'rs 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'" directed by James Burrows and Andy Fisher

"Springsteen on Broadway" directed by Thom Zimny

"The Oscars" directed by Glenn Weiss

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

"30 for 30"

"American Masters"

"Chef's Table

"Hostile Planet"

"Our Planet"

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

"FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened"

"Jane Fonda in Five Acts"

"Leaving Neverland"

"Love, Gilda"

"Minding the Gap"

"The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley"

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

"A Series of Unfortunate Events"

"American Horror Story, Apocalypse"

"Game of Thrones" ("The Bells)

"Good Omens ("Hard Times")

"The Handmaid's Tale" ("The Word")

Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie

"Chernobyl"

"Deadwood"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"Sharp Objects" ("Closer")

"True Detective"

Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special

"Dancing With the Stars" ("Halloween Night")

"RuPaul's Drag Race" ("Trump: The Rusical")

"Saturday Night Live" ("Host: Adam Sandler")

"The Voice" ("Live Top 13 Performances")

"World of Dance" ("Episode 306")

Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series

"American Horror Story: Apocalypse" ("Forbidden Fruit")

"Game of Thrones" ("The Long Night")

"GLOW" ("The Good Twin")

"Pose" ("Pilot")

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" ("We're Going to the Catskills!")

Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

"Free Solo" directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin

"FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened" directed by Chris Smith

"Leaving Neverland" directed by Dan Reed

"RBG" directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West

"Three Identical Strangers" directed by Tim Wardle

Host for a Reality of Competition Program

Ellen Degeneres, "Ellen's Game of Games"

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, "Making It"

RuPaul, "RuPaul's Drag Race"

James Corden, "The World's Best"

Marie Kondo, "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo"

Informational Series or Special

"Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown"

"Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee"

"Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath"

"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman"

"Surviving R. Kelly"

Interactive Program

"Conan"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"NASA and SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch"

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"

Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Anjanue Ellis," When They See Us"

Joey King, "The Act"

Niecy Nash, "When They See Us"

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

"America's Got Talent" ("Semi Final #1 Performance Show")

"Dancing with the Stars" ("Semi-Finals)

"Saturday Night Live" ("Host: John Mulaney")

"So You Think You Can Dance" (Finale")

"The Voice" ("Live Finale, Part 1")

Lighting Design/ Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

"72nd Annual Tony Awards"

"RENT"

"The 61st Grammy Awards"

"The Kennedy Center Honors"

"The Oscars"

Television Movie

"Bandersnatch: Black Mirror"

"Brexit"

"Deadwood"

"King Lear"

"My Dinner With Herve"

Main Title Design

"Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes"

"Game of Thrones"

"Star Trek: Discovery"

"Deadwood"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"Sharp Objects"

"True Detective"

Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special

"Dancing With the Stars" ("Halloween Night")

"RENT"

"RuPaul's Drag Race" ("Trump: The Rusical")

"Saturday Night Live" ("Host: Adam Sandler")

"So You Think You Can Dance" ("Finale")

"The Voice" ("Live Top 13 Performances")

Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

"American Horror Story: Apocalypse" ("Forbidden Fruit")

"Game of Thrones" ("The Long Night")

"GLOW" ("The Good Twin")

"Pose" ("Pilot")

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" ("We're Going to the Catskills!")

Limited Series

"Chernobly"

"Escape at Dannemora"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"Sharp Objects"

"When They See Us"

Multi-camera Editing for a Comedy Series

"Mom" ("Big Floor Pillows and a Ball of Fire") edited by Joe Bella

"One Day at a Time" ("The Funeral")

"The Big Bang Theory" ("The Stockholm Syndrome") edited by Peter Chakos

"The Conners" ("Keep on Truckin'") edited by Brian Schuckel

"Will & Grace" ("Family, Trip") edited by Peter Beyt

Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score

"Free Solo"

"Game of Thrones: The Last Watch"

"Hostile Planet" ("Oceans")

"Love, Gilda"

"Our Planet"

"RBG"

Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

"Chernobyl" ("Please Remain Calm")

"Escape at Dannemora" ("Episode 5")

"Good Omens" ("In the Beginning")

"True Detective" ("The Final Country")

"When They See Us" ("Part Two")

Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

"Barry" (What?!")

"Game of Thrones" ("The Long Night")

"House of Cards" ("Chapter 73")

"The Handmaid's Tale ("The Word")

"This is Us" (Songbird Road: Part One')

Music Direction

"Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul"

"Fosse/Verdon"

:"Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce"

"Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones"

"Saturday Night Live" ("Host: Adam Sandler")

"The Oscars"

Music Supervision

"Better Call Saul"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"Quincy"

"Russian Doll"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Narrator

Sir David Attenborough, "Our Planet"

Juliet Stevenson, "Queens of Mystery"

Charles Dance, "Savage Kingdom"

Angela Basset, "The Flood"

Liev Schreiber, "The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti"

Anthony Mendez, "Wonders of Mexico"

Original Interactive Program

"First Man VR"

"HQ Trivia x Warner Bros: A Live and Interactive Animation First"

"NASA Insight's Mars Landing"

"Traveling While Black"

"You Vs. Wild"

Main Title Theme Music

"Castle Rock"

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

"Good Omens"

"Our Planet"

"Succesion"

Original Music and Lyrics

"72nd Annual Tony Awards" ("This One's For You")

"Crazy Ex Girlfriend" ("I Have To Get Out / Song Title: Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal")

"Documentary Now!" ("Holiday Party (I Did A Little Cocaine Tonight)")

"Flight of the Conchords: Live in London" ("Father & Son")

Saturday Night Live ("Host: James McAvoy, "The Upper East Side")

"Song of Parkland" ("Beautiful Things Can Grow")

Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Nailed It!"

"Rupaul's Drag Race"

"The Voice"

Variety Talk Series

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"