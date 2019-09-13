HOUSTON — Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg says President Donald Trump "clearly has no strategy" in his trade war with China.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor and other candidates were asked during Thursday's debate in Houston about the tariffs Trump has imposed on China. The country has retaliated with tariffs that have hit U.S. farmers and some other industries hard.

Trump has scoffed at Buttigieg's candidacy, often saying he'd like to see the 37-year-old make a deal with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Buttigieg says, "I'd like to see him make a deal with Xi Jinping." He says, "Wasn't that supposed to happen in, like, April?"

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar also was critical of Trump, saying he's treating farmers and workers "like poker chips in one of his bankrupt casinos."

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., left, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, try to respond to a question Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP