WASHINGTON — The USGS reported that a 4.5 magnitude earthquake which hit the island of Puerto Rico's southern town of Indios, was soon followed by at least four aftershocks.

Minutes after the quake hit, a subsequent series of smaller tremors between 2.5 and 2.7 in magnitude shook an area south of the town of Indios, and also an area south of the nearby town of Guanica.

Twitter user Raul Colon of San Juan, Puerto Rico tweeted that he felt shaking while at a mall in Miami Beach, Florida.