TODD COUNTY, Minn. — The son of a former NFL lineman is back in Minnesota after extradited from Mexico for the murder of his parents.

Dylan John Bennett was booked into the Todd County Jail early Monday. The 22-year-old was arrested for second-degree murder at a hotel in Cancun Saturday.

It isn't immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Barry and Carol Bennett, both 63, were found fatally shot last Wednesday at their home in Long Prairie, a town of about 3,500 people 124 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

A criminal complaint says Barry Bennett told the Todd County Sheriff's Office in December that Dylan had expressed thoughts about killing him and his wife while he was being treated in a mental health treatment facility.

A joint intelligence gathering operation between the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the FBI and Mexican authorities located Dylan in Cancun, Mexico around noon on Saturday.

The Minnesota BCA had been tracking Dylan's phone, credit card and ATM activity after it learned Dylan had purchased an airline ticket from Ohio to Cancun.

According to Sheriff Steve Och, Dylan was aware that he had been charged for the murder of his parents and had announced his intention to turn himself over to the FBI.

