TODD COUNTY, Minn. — Dylan Bennett, the man charged with killing his parents, Barry and Carol Bennett, has been taken into custody according to the Todd County Sheriff's Department.

A joint intelligence gathering operation between the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the FBI and Mexican authorities located Dylan in Cancun, Mexico around noon on Saturday.

The Minnesota BCA had been tracking Dylan's phone, credit card and ATM activity after it learned Dylan had purchased an airline ticket from Ohio to Cancun.

According to Sheriff Steve Och, Dylan was aware that he had been charged for the murder of his parents and had announced his intention to turn himself over to the FBI.

He is now in FBI custody.

In the coming days, Dylan will be transported back to Minnesota where he will face charges pertaining to the murder of his parents in a Todd County district court.

Dylan's parents, Barry and Carol Bennett, were found dead in their home in Long Prairie on Wednesday, the result of gunshot wounds.

This is an active investigation.