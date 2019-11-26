Watch Johnson and DeVito crash the wedding in the video below.

"Jumanji: The Next Level" stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Danny DeVito took time out from press interviews in Mexico to crash a wedding reception and serenade the happy new couple.

Johnson posted video of the festivities on Instagram Sunday.

"We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit," Johnson wrote.

"Crash the wedding.

Grab a mic.

Sing a special song.

Say adios."

Johnson and DeVito started singing Nat King Cole's "Unforgettable" before coming around a corner and surprising bride and groom Kristine and Will. (Johnson and DeVito needed to look at their phones for the lyrics).

"It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong," Johnson wrote. "Congratulations to the lovey bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max. Beautiful family. The Abbots aka Brady Bunch."

At the end of the video, DeVito and Johnson gave some tongue-in-cheek advice for the groom.

"Here's five important words that Danny and I live by," Johnson said. "Yes honey, you are right."

"Absolutely," DeVito concurred.

"Jumanji: The Next Level" hits theaters December 13.