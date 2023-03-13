x
Nation World

Drake announces 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage

This will be Drake's first headlining tour since 2018.
Credit: Jonathan Short/Invision/AP
FILE - Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London on June 27, 2015.

WASHINGTON — Four-time Grammy-winner Drake is teaming up with collaborator 21 Savage for a North American arena tour this year.

The It's All a Blur Tour will kick off June 16 in New Orleans and stop in Dallas, Miami, New York, Montreal, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Additional shows including Toronto will be announced later.

The Canadian rapper-singer and Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the U.S. last year put out two albums in 2022, “Honestly, Nevermind” and his collaboration with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.” His last headlining tour was in 2018.

During a show at the famed Apollo Theater earlier this year, he hinted at a tour and possibly even more music on the horizon.

Several of the stops will be two-night stands, including in Atlanta, Chicago and Boston.

Presales will be available through Cash App and Sprite beginning Wednesday and general sales will start Friday.

Drake 2023 tour dates

Fri Jun 16: New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19    Nashville, TN    Bridgestone Arena    

Wed Jun 21    Houston, TX    Toyota Center    

Sat Jun 24    Dallas, TX    American Airlines Center    

Wed Jun 28    Miami, FL    Miami-Dade Arena    

Sat Jul 01    Atlanta, GA    State Farm Arena    

Sun Jul 02    Atlanta, GA    State Farm Arena    

Wed Jul 05    Chicago, IL    United Center    

Thu Jul 06    Chicago, IL    United Center    

Sat Jul 08    Detroit, MI    Little Caesars Arena    

Tue Jul 11    Boston, MA    TD Garden    

Wed Jul 12    Boston, MA    TD Garden    

Fri Jul 14    Montreal, QC    Bell Centre    

Mon Jul 17    Brooklyn, NY    Barclays Center    

Tue Jul 18    Brooklyn, NY    Barclays Center    

Tue Jul 25    New York, NY    Madison Square Garden    

Wed Jul 26    New York, NY    Madison Square Garden    

Fri Jul 28    Washington, DC    Capital One Arena    

Mon Jul 31    Philadelphia, PA    Wells Fargo Center    

Sat Aug 12    Inglewood, CA    Kia Forum    

Sun Aug 13    Inglewood, CA    Kia Forum    

Fri Aug 18    San Francisco, CA    Chase Center    

Mon Aug 21    Los Angeles, CA    Crypto.com Arena    

Tue Aug 22    Los Angeles, CA    Crypto.com Arena    

Fri Aug 25    Seattle, WA    Climate Pledge Arena    

Mon Aug 28    Vancouver, BC    Rogers Arena    

Fri Sep 01    Las Vegas, NV    T-Mobile Arena    

Tue Sep 05    Glendale, AZ    Desert Diamond Arena

