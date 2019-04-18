April’s full moon, also known as the pink moon, will rise this Friday.

The moon will rise about 8 p.m. April 19 and set at around 7 a.m. the next morning, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory. The sun will rise about an hour before the moon will set, so both the sun and the moon will share the sky for about an hour, reports Space.com.

The Pink Moon is the first full moon after the spring equinox, but don’t be fooled by its name. April’s full moon doesn’t actually appear pink. The name derives from the moss pink herb, or wild ground phlox flower, which blooms in the spring, according to Accuweather.

Other names given to the moon by Native Americans also include Wolf Moon, Snow Moon, Worm Moon, Flower Moon and Strawberry Moon.

Although technically not a supermoon, the moon will look larger than normal.