An anonymous donor has given $62,500 to have the guns owned by the shooter in the 2017 Las Vegas massacre destroyed.

The New York Times reports the donor is a San Francisco software executive gave the money after reading reports that the families of the 58 people killed in the rampage were deciding what to do with the cache of guns and accessories owned by Stephen Paddock. They could have sold the guns to raise money or had them destroyed.

The donation was made with one condition: the weapons must be destroyed so they don't end up back on the street. The donor said he wanted to remain anonymous so the focus remains on the families.

Paddock's estate was estimated at nearly $1.4 million. Paddock's mother, who was the heir, reportedly agreed to hand over the assets to the families of the victims.

The weapons are currently in the FBI's possession. A lawyer for the estate's administrator reportedly said the FBI has given a verbal commitment to destroy the weapons if so ordered by a judge. The lawyer said she plans to seek that order next month.