Dominion files $1.3 billion lawsuit against MyPillow, CEO Mike Lindell

The Dominion lawsuit claims MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell continues to make false claims about the election in order to sell more pillows.

Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit against MyPillow and Mike Lindell, the Minnesota-based company's CEO.

The lawsuit seeks more than $1.3 billion in damages for the voting machine company, a target for conservatives who made up wild claims about the company, blaming it for President Donald Trump's loss in the presidential election and alleging without evidence that its systems were easily manipulated.

The 115-page lawsuit, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, references Lindell's social media posts and numerous TV appearances after the election.

According to the lawsuit, as "when MyPillow previously faced legal action for deceptive marketing campaigns, Lindell knew there was no real 'evidence' supporting his claims."

The Dominion lawsuit claims Lindell "sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows," citing promo codes the company has used like "FightforTrump," "45" and "Proof."

"In addition to boosting pillow and book sales, Lindell’s lies about Dominion have also likely yielded another benefit of extraordinary value: Trump’s expected endorsement of Lindell’s potential bid to be the governor of Minnesota, which Lindell is “99% sure” he will run for," the Dominion lawsuit said.

Lindell had also urged Trump to declare martial law in Minnesota to obtain its ballots and overturn the election.

Dominion has also filed lawsuits against Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and lawyer Sidney Powell, who claimed the company was created in Venezuela to rig elections.

Last month, Twitter permanently banned Lindell's account after he continued to push the baseless claim that Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election.