PHOENIX — In New York's Times Square Tuesday night, thousands fled the famous block, running because they feard the latest mass shooting was happening there.

The reality, a motorcycle had backfired; it sounds had been confused for gunshots.

In Utah, at a mall, a sign falling had a similar impact, causing panic that another mass shooting could be underway. These scares came after two mass shootings on Saturday occurred just hours from each other.

Being involved in the next mass shooting is unlikely, however. The events, while on the news, are still rare. But there is research that suggests mass shootings, and those shootings at schools could lead to more violence.

“High casualty counts and school shootings showed evidence of contagion,” Professor Sherry Towers said. The ASU research professor studied this exact phenomenon in a report published in 2015.

The report found mass shootings where multiple people were killed or shootings at schools can lead to more mass shootings.

"Twenty to 30 percent of school shootings and mass shootings seem to be inspired by contagion,” Towers said.

A fifth to almost one-third of mass shootings are linked to past mass shootings. The study found a mass shooting to be "contagious" for an average of 13 days. However, high-profile incidents can have a longer-lasting impact.

“There are key incidents that seem to be particularly contagious in inspiring long after the incident occurred, Towers said.

She pointed to killings at Columbine and Sandy Hook as being especially likely to spark violence.,

“The El Paso shooter seems to have done that, saying he was inspired by the Christchurch shooting,” Towers said.

The exact number of shootings that are inspired by others is unknown. Not every killer leaves a manifesto, and many are mentally unstable. But there seems to be a statistical link.

In a manifesto reportedly attributed to the shooter in El Paso, the shooter puts out a message intended for those who may follow in his footsteps.

There seemed to be a connection in the study between the amount of attention a shooting got on media and social media to how contagious it was.

The events that did not produce high casualties or were not at a school did not show a strong relationship with later shootings.