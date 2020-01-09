DJ Erick Morillo, known for 'I Like to Move It,' found dead in Miami Beach home

Officers responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning at Morillo's home where the DJ was found dead. Police said they do not suspect foul play.

The internationally renowned DJ Erick Morillo, who was most famously known for his track "I Like to Move It," was found dead in his Miami Beach home Tuesday. He was 49.

Officers responded to a 911 call at Morillo's home at 10:42 a.m. Miami Beach Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez confirmed to TEGNA in a statement that the Miami Beach Police Department is investigating.

"Detectives responded to the scene and did not observe any apparent signs of foul play. The cause of death will be determined by the Miami Dade Medical Examiner’s Office," police said in a statement.

Morillo was known for his contributions to the house music scene, and most famously for his 90s electro-dance hit "I Like to Move It" released under his moniker "Reel 2 Reel."

At the time of his death, Morillo faced sexual battery charges after his arrest last month stemming from an incident in December. A woman accused Morillo of an assault at his Miami Beach home.

According to reports, Morillo denied the accusations but turned himself in to police after the results of a rape investigation implicated Morillo. A rape kit test reportedly came back positive with Morillo's DNA.