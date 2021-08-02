Disney California Adventure Park to open 'limited-time ticketed experience' in March

A letter from Disneyland Resort's president discussed the 20th anniversary of the park opening and the plans to slowly begin to reopen at a limited capacity.

WASHINGTON — Disney's California Adventure Park is expected to reopen by mid-March for a "limited-time ticketed experience," about a year after it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A letter from Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock to employees on Monday discussed the 20th anniversary of the park and plans to slowly begin to reopen.

No official date has been announced for what's being described as a "distinctly Disney experience." The letter claims the event will focus on the park's "world-famous food and beverage offerings from around the resort, the latest merchandise and unique, carefully crafted entertainment experiences."

The event will be at a limited capacity and will have enhanced health and safety measures in place, according to the letter. Guests will once again "get to step into a magical Disney environment — an environment that will provide memorable and fun experiences our guests are craving."

The experience will be available to guests "multiple days a week."

While Disney World in Florida reopened back in July, Disneyland and California Adventure Park have remained closed since March 14, 2020, due to California's coronavirus restrictions.

Good Morning America reported that Disneyland will remain closed and California Adventure Park's rides and attractions won't be open during the event.

Today we celebrate 20 years of magic at Disney California Adventure park. Let’s explore some of our favorite spots throughout the park, showing how “adventure is out there.” https://t.co/lEdhd7iALq pic.twitter.com/OGBW9tFiuR — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) February 8, 2021