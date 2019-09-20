WASHINGTON — A major plan being called the first of its kind is being put in place by the Department of Homeland Security to combat domestic terrorism in the United States.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin K. McAleenan made the announcement Friday at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. saying, "we are acutely aware of the growing threat from enemies, both foreign and domestic, who seek to incite violence in our Nation’s youth, disenfranchised, and disaffected, in order to attack their fellow citizens and fray at the seams of our diverse social fabric. This awareness, coupled with the history of recent tragedies, has galvanized the Department of Homeland Security to expand its counterterrorism mission focus beyond terrorists operating abroad, to include those radicalized to violence within our borders by violent extremists of any ideology.”

DHS is calling the plan the "Strategic Framework for Combating Terrorism and Targeted Violence" and some of its goals include understanding the "evolving terrorism and targeted violence threat environment" and supporting "partners in the homeland security enterprise." DHS also wants to focus on preventing "terrorists and other hostile actors from entering the United States" and says they plan to "deny them the opportunity to exploit the Nation’s trade, immigration, and domestic and international travel systems."

The plans also says a goal is to "prevent terrorism and targeted violence." domestically, while enhancing "U.S. infrastructure protections and community preparedness."

Multiple reports see this as a plan to go after white supremacists in the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security uses the term White Supremacist Extremists and in a document DHS released that they are calling a "Reference Aid" the department says in a foot note that "there are no officially designated domestic terrorist organizations like there are US Government-designated foreign terrorist organizations."

The "Reference Aid: US Violent White Supremacist Extremists" goes on to list behavioral indicators of radicalization to violence.